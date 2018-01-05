DespiteBrexit Double Whammy

Barely a week into 2018 the #DespiteBrexit crowd are already being confounded by strong economic indicators. First news from the ONS that hourly labour productivity showed its biggest increase since 2011, up 0.9% in the third quarter of 2017. Remember that the next time a remainer lectures you on Brexit and the productivity crisis…

Meanwhile, London is enjoying a post-Brexit tech boom after venture capital investment in the sector reached an enormous all-time high. London is beating its closest European rival, Paris, hands down: London tech firms on average receive four times as much investment cash as French companies. Total tech investment in London now stands at £2.9 billion, beating every other European city. That’s almost double the previous year…

Turns out yet another aspect of remain scaremongering was entirely wrong. Happy New Year!