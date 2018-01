Baroness Scotland was the Attorney General who refused to appeal the lenient sentence of John Worboys despite calls from women’s groups back in 2009. Campaigners told her the eight year sentence was a “disaster” but she ignored them. If Scotland had acted, or Keir Starmer had prosecuted Worboys for the other 75 complaints against him, there is no way Worboys would be set for release now. Instead their rank incompetence means justice isn’t being done…