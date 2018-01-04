U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend

New UKIP leader Henry Bolton has left his wife for a topless model almost half his age. The Sun reveals the married Bolton wanderer, 54, is in a relationship with self-described Brexiteer Jo Marney, 29. They are understood to have spent Boxing Day together. Bolton tried to spoil the story with a pre-emptive statement but merely alerted the Mail, guaranteeing it made the front page of two papers. His spokesman said his wife is aware and is now living abroad…

By far the most interesting thing Bolton has done since becoming leader. It’s always the quiet ones…

