Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy

This junior doctor is warning that the NHS is “a crisis created by this government.” Health Secretary @Jeremy_Hunt has apologised after a month’s worth of elective operations were cancelled by the NHS. pic.twitter.com/68j0aGesKE — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) 4 January 2018

Broadcasters keep putting up seasoned Labour campaigners to slag off the government about the NHS without informing audiences of their highly partisan political views. Last night Channel 4 introduced Dr Dagan Lonsdale as a “junior doctor”, giving him a free prime time platform to blame the Tories for everything that’s wrong with the NHS. On Twitter they also described him as a “junior doctor”. Channel 4 neglected to tell viewers that Dr Lonsdale launched Labour’s ‘New Deal’ plan for the NHS alongside MPs and regularly espouses his love of Corbynism…

It’s the second time in as many days that a major broadcaster has pulled this trick (check out the BBC introducing a hard left Corbynista activist as a “staff nurse” yesterday). Of course Labour supporters are free to air their opinions on TV, but it’s completely disingenuous for broadcasters not to tell viewers about their highly partisan views…