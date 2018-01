Yesterday Corbynista fansite Novara Media was dissolved by Companies House, meaning its assets were passed to the Crown. Fortunately Novara’s time as a state-owned establishment rag has come to an end. The company name Novara Media Limited became available yesterday and was quickly registered – not by previous owner Aaron Bastani but, Guido understands, by a young Tory supporting lawyer. He tells Guido it cost him the princely sum of £1. Sure Aaron can get in touch if he wants to buy it back…