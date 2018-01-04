Corbyn Misses #NHScrisis After Taking Extended Holiday in Mexico

As the country went back to work this week, so did most of its politicians. It’s been a busy few days in Westminster, especially given the trouble with the NHS. There has been a full programme of government business – the PM has done several visits and clips including to a hospital today, ministers have been on trade missions and carrying out domestic visits, the Shadow Cabinet has been touring the TV studios. So where is Jeremy Corbyn? 

On Christmas Day, 11 days ago, Jezza was photographed on the way to Mexico. Mexican academic Irma Sandoval has tweeted about meeting him in the country today, which means he has taken something of an extended holiday while everyone else is back in the office.

Explains why we haven’t heard anything from Corbyn on the NHS, which should be a major Labour attack line. Week off in lieu? Lazy socialists…

January 4, 2018 at 3:26 pm



Quote of the Day

Angela Rayner on Labour’s economic policy (via Speccie):

“It is a bit of a sh*t-or-bust strategy…”

