Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus

Veteran fibber Tony Blair used his ill-fated Today programme segment this morning to spread more porkies about Brexit and the NHS. Blair claimed there are “significant staff shortages in the NHS” since the referendum, implying a Brexodus of doctors and nurses who are EU nationals. This is untrue…

NHS Digital stats show there were 3,000 more EU nationals working in the NHS in June 2017 than there were before the referendum result, an increase of 5.4%. That includes 470 more doctors. The overall share of the NHS workforce who are EU nationals also increased over that time, from 5% to 5.2%.

So total rubbish is being spread by Blair and arch-Remainers trying to scare NHS staff and patients in their crusade to smear Brexit. Good job we’ve got the staff, it’s the Remainiacs who need treatment…