Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Hating Cranks

When two jobs Ed Miliband isn’t coining it on tour he’s giving interviews to music magazines bashing the free press. The former Labour leader backed press freedom-hating Stop Funding Hate in a totally-not-really bitter interview with NME:

“Look at the Mail’s campaign against Stop Funding Hate, which is people saying to advertisers that they should stop advertising with the Mail and The Sun. They’re worried, because they’re worried about the power of the consumer to go elsewhere. They’re worried about non-traditional media. I think that is a good thing. But don’t underestimate these people. Never underestimate them. These are grim, grim people. They are absolutely ruthless in pursuing their agenda. They will try to monster their opponents, whoever they are. And they have no ethics. Jeremy was able to say in his conference speech, ‘They had 14 pages about me being a terrorist – they’ll have to have 28 next time.’ In a way, that called their bluff. But they do seep into the bloodstream. Their power is waning, but it hasn’t ended.”

Because Ed never courted the press.

It clearly still hurts…