Politically Correct Advertising Standards Authority Threaten to Censor Teabagging Elf

The censorious bunch of self-appointed bureaucrats at the Advertising Standards Authority have targeted anti-gay marriage advertsanti-environmentalist advertsFathers4Justice adverts, pro-hanging adverts and women in bikinis in their insidious campaign against politically incorrect causes. Their latest investigation is into Poundland’s teabagging elf, who caused a storm in a teacup over Christmas. Literally several vastly overpaid men will be sitting in a room discussing whether an image of an elf holding a teabag over a plastic doll is against their code. The investigation is going to last months. And all because some lefties moaned on Twitter. Free the teabagging elf!

Tags: ,
January 3, 2018 at 10:17 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump:

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge
Knife Crime Up 31.3% Year-On-Year Under Khan Knife Crime Up 31.3% Year-On-Year Under Khan
Labour Anti-Semite Loons Split Labour Anti-Semite Loons Split
Two Jobs Ed Two Jobs Ed
Corbynistas Board Outrage Bus Over Toby Young Corbynistas Board Outrage Bus Over Toby Young
IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint
Labour Silent on Iran, Top Corbynistas Back Regime Labour Silent on Iran, Top Corbynistas Back Regime
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
50 Million Visits in 2017 50 Million Visits in 2017
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
Vince’s New Years Resolution: Work Less, Sleep More Vince’s New Years Resolution: Work Less, Sleep More
Boris’s Holiday Car Trouble Boris’s Holiday Car Trouble
Pidcock: Tories Are Humans Pidcock: Tories Are Humans
Khan Breaks Another Election Promise Khan Breaks Another Election Promise