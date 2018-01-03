Novara Media Dissolved By Companies House

Novara Media Ltd, the company which controls pro-Corbyn website Novara Media, has been dissolved via compulsory strike-off by Companies House. Aaron Bastani’s company had failed to file its confirmation statement or act when issued with a notice for compulsory strike-off back in October. The Corbynista site’s assets will be passed to the Crown. Guido knows Aaron and co are in favour of nationalisation but this is taking it a bit far…

UPDATE: Novara Media Ltd was incorporated in August 2016, so its accounts would have been due imminently. Are they planning on paying any tax? All assets including their bank accounts should theoretically be frozen…