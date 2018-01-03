Corbyn Sells Out on Not Nominating Peers

When he stood for leader arch opponent of the House of Lords Jeremy Corbyn vowed that he wouldn’t nominate any more Labour peers. Post-Shami, Michael Crick reports that Jezza has formally sold out on his principled stance and is now in the process of choosing which comrades he wants to ennoble. What about Lord Mason of Lambeth, since he never did run for parliament? Surely Lord Loach for services to filmmaking. Lord Lansman of Shad Thames could be a good shout. There has been talk of a senior Stop the War figure being nominated – not Lord Murray? Unfortunately Lord Livingstone of Caracas wouldn’t be able to take the Labour whip. Though Lord Galloway may be able to soon. Alas Lord Jones of Islington may be overlooked for disloyalty… 

