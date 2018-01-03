BBC Fail to Mention “Staff Nurse” is Top Corbynista

The BBC allowed a staff nurse to repeatedly attack the government over the so-called “NHS crisis” this morning, without mentioning that she is a top Corbynista, star of a Labour Party Political Broadcast and hardline left-wing activist. 5Live introduced Danielle Tiplady by saying “Let’s bring in Danielle who is a staff nurse”, before she went on to reel off Labour attack lines on the NHS. What the BBC didn’t tell listeners is that until recently Tiplday’s Twitter account used the name “Danielle vote Labour”, she has addressed dozens of protest rallies where her favourite chant is “Tories out!”, writes for “revolutionary socialist website” Counterfire and the communist Morning Star, and is a leader of the “sack Jeremy Hunt” Bursary or Bust campaign. The above video shows Corbyn talking about how “lovely” Danielle recorded a clip for a Labour Party Political Broadcast. Here she is with the man himself:

The Beeb know Danielle is a Corbynista but keep using her without informing listeners…

UPDATE: The BBC admit they got it wrong, again: “We should’ve established and made clear on air this contributor was a political activist.”

People:
January 3, 2018 at 11:35 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

