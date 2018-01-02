Two Jobs Ed

2015: Labour leader Ed Miliband pledges to ban MPs from having second jobs: “We’ve got to remove any suspicion that MPs are working not for their constituents’ interests but for someone else’s interests.”

2018: Backbencher Ed Miliband announces a national live tour of his Reasons to be Cheerful podcast in various cities across the country, selling out London’s 400 seat Leicester Square Theatre later this month with tickets at £15 a pop.

What changed his mind? Ed certainly has a few thousand reasons to be cheerful…