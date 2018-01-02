Split Among Loony Labour Anti-Semites

Hat-tip to Dave Rich for this tale about a farcical split on Labour’s loony left:

Labour Against the Witchhunt is a group set up with the support of Labour Party Marxists to defend Labour members accused of anti-Semitism. They are meeting at the Calthorpe Arms on Gray’s Inn Road at midday Saturday to call for “the immediate lifting of all suspensions and expulsions from Labour Party membership which were… connected to the ‘anti-Semitism’ smear campaign”. Cuckoo.

However, Labour Against the Witchhunt also want to expel some of their own members who they deem to be really anti-Semitic, including the infamous Gerry Downing, who ranted about the “Jewish question”. In response, Downing has set up his own rival group called Reject Bogus Left Antisemitism. Splitter!

Downing and Reject Bogus Left Antisemitism are holding their first meeting on Saturday. Also at midday. Also at the Calthorpe Arms on Gray’s Inn Road. This poor pub will be hosting at the same time one group of Labour cranks who want to keep anti-Semites in Labour, and a second rival group deemed beyond the pale by the first. You couldn’t make it up…

Tags: , ,
January 2, 2018 at 2:49 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint
Labour Silent on Iran, Top Corbynistas Back Regime Labour Silent on Iran, Top Corbynistas Back Regime
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
50 Million Visits in 2017 50 Million Visits in 2017
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
Vince’s New Years Resolution: Work Less, Sleep More Vince’s New Years Resolution: Work Less, Sleep More
Boris’s Holiday Car Trouble Boris’s Holiday Car Trouble
Pidcock: Tories Are Humans Pidcock: Tories Are Humans
Khan Breaks Another Election Promise Khan Breaks Another Election Promise
Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’ Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’
Green Resigns Green Resigns
Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K
Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year” Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year”
Damian Green Report Imminent Damian Green Report Imminent