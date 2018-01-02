Split Among Loony Labour Anti-Semites

Hat-tip to Dave Rich for this tale about a farcical split on Labour’s loony left:

Labour Against the Witchhunt is a group set up with the support of Labour Party Marxists to defend Labour members accused of anti-Semitism. They are meeting at the Calthorpe Arms on Gray’s Inn Road at midday Saturday to call for “the immediate lifting of all suspensions and expulsions from Labour Party membership which were… connected to the ‘anti-Semitism’ smear campaign”. Cuckoo.

However, Labour Against the Witchhunt also want to expel some of their own members who they deem to be really anti-Semitic, including the infamous Gerry Downing, who ranted about the “Jewish question”. In response, Downing has set up his own rival group called Reject Bogus Left Antisemitism. Splitter!

Downing and Reject Bogus Left Antisemitism are holding their first meeting on Saturday. Also at midday. Also at the Calthorpe Arms on Gray’s Inn Road. This poor pub will be hosting at the same time one group of Labour cranks who want to keep anti-Semites in Labour, and a second rival group deemed beyond the pale by the first. You couldn’t make it up…