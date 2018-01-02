Sadiq Breaks Fares Freeze Pledge (Again)

Remember Sadiq Khan promised in his manifesto that Londoners “won’t pay a penny more for their travel in 2020 than they do today”. He famously said unequivocally on the campaign trail:

“I want to be crystal clear – no ifs, no buts – what you’ll pay if I’m elected Mayor in May 2016 is what you’ll pay at the end of my 4 years in office.”

This morning, Transport for London admitted: “On average, Travelcards and caps increased by 3.4%”. The same happened last year. Sadiq’s broken promises keep mounting up…