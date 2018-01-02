Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign

Priti Patel has written to the Electoral Commission asking them to launch an investigation following Guido’s stories on how the Remain campaign flouted spending rules during the referendum. As we revealed last week, Remainers shared data, suppliers and campaign materials, coordinated spending, funnelled £1 million to new campaigns set up in the month before the vote, and potentially spent double the legal limit. Priti says:

“There needs to be a thorough investigation into the actions, expenditure and financial probity of Remain campaigners, who appear to have flouted the rules and the spirit of the law to advance their cause in concert with each other.

It cannot be right that remain campaigners can so blatantly flout the rules to feed the British people their propaganda. As well as coordinating campaigning and spending they used every organ of the British state to try to bully people into staying in the EU. They even spent £9m of taxpayers’ money on a campaign leaflet breaking the normal rules of fair play of our democratic system.

‘Despite this wall of fear and fury the British people held their nerve and bravely voted to take back control. Brexit will be a great liberation for this country – but the leadership of the remain campaign must still be held to account for their actions.”

Read her letter in full below:

The Electoral Commission have told the BBC they are looking into Guido’s stories, but have yet to launch a formal probe. A lot of evidence landing on their desk this morning…

Tags: , ,
People:
January 2, 2018 at 7:30 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit
Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM Barmy Adonis: Farage is PM
Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending Remain Campaigns Coordinated Spending
Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum Remain Donors Funnelled £1 Million to New Campaigns Set Up in Weeks Before Referendum
Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials Remain Groups Shared Data, Suppliers and Campaign Materials
Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit Remain Campaign Flouted Rules to Spend Double Legal Limit
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Open Britain Spinning About Trade Deals Open Britain Spinning About Trade Deals
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’
Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each
Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank
Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza