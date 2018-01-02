Labour Silent on Iran As Top Corbynistas Back Regime

Day six of the protests in Iran and still no comment from Jeremy Corbyn or Emily Thornberry. So far 450 protesters have been arrested and the death toll has exceeded 20. Boris has been defending the protesters’ right to demonstrate so why the silence from Labour? Surely nothing to do with Jezza publicly backing the country’s Khomeinist rulers on dozens of occasions, taking more than £20,000 of their cash for appearing on its fake news station Press TV, rubbing shoulders with Iranian propagandists even after he became leader, or attending the notorious Al-Quds day march backed by Iran. Read Corbyn’s record on Iran in full here.

Fortunately Jezza’s Twitter outriders can give us an idea of his thinking. Here’s Aaron Bastani from pro-Corbyn website Novara Media:


And the infamous Harry Leslie Smith account is blaming the West and arguing Iran doesn’t need to be a democracy:

Unlike Corbynistas not to enjoy a protest…

UPDATE: Thornberry finally issues a statement.

