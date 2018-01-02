IPSO Throws Out Another Skwawkbox Complaint

Press regulator IPSO has thrown out another complaint from the Corbynista fake news merchants at Skwawkbox. A MailOnline report had revealed the loony site is run by corporate CEO Steven Walker, whose company sells private services to NHS. In 2015 Walker invested £400,000 in mailing equipment which he used to make money from the health service. Skwawkbox simultaneously campaigns against NHS privatisation. No wonder they were upset when that came out…

IPSO has ruled that the MailOnline report that Skwawkbox is run by a man who sells private services to the NHS was fair and accurate. Remember Walker’s notoriously unreliable site falsely claimed there was a D-Notice on the Grenfell Tower death toll and IPSO had already previously ruled it is accurate to call Skwawkbox fake news. Embarrassing…