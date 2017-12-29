10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit

It’s remarkable Andrew Adonis kept his job for so long given he has said all this about the government’s main policy:
- Compared Brexit to appeasing Hitler
- Called Brexit “self-mutilation”
- Said Britain should have joined the Euro as it would have averted Brexit
- Called Theresa May’s top aide Nick Timothy a “Brexit extremist”
- Demanded MPs “halt Brexit” and “scrap Brexit”
- Claimed Brexit could mean “planes grounded, nuclear power unsafe”
- Called the EU Withdrawal Bill the “National Betrayal Bill”
- Reckons Brexit is being driven by a “David Davis-Keir Starmer axis”
- Compared Brexit to the Titanic sinking
- Wrote to Tony Hall demanding the BBC sack Andrew Neil for “pro-Brexit bias”
Even most Remainers aren’t pushing his barmy letter this evening. Not the words of someone thinking rationally.