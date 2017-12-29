10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit

It’s remarkable Andrew Adonis kept his job for so long given he has said all this about the government’s main policy:

Compared Brexit to appeasing Hitler

Called Brexit “self-mutilation”

Said Britain should have joined the Euro as it would have averted Brexit

Called Theresa May’s top aide Nick Timothy a “Brexit extremist”

Demanded MPs “halt Brexit” and “scrap Brexit”

Claimed Brexit could mean “planes grounded, nuclear power unsafe”

Called the EU Withdrawal Bill the “National Betrayal Bill”

Reckons Brexit is being driven by a “David Davis-Keir Starmer axis”

Compared Brexit to the Titanic sinking

Wrote to Tony Hall demanding the BBC sack Andrew Neil for “pro-Brexit bias”

Even most Remainers aren’t pushing his barmy letter this evening. Not the words of someone thinking rationally.