Vince's New Year's Resolution: Work Less, Sleep More

Vince Cable is leading the LibDems into oblivion and party staff know it – just read these concerned briefings against him over the last few days. There has been an exodus from HQ, with head of press Jasper Gerard, spinner Paul Haydon and head of digital Michael Wilkinson all off. The salaries on offer are very low and some jobs are having to be re-advertised as no suitable replacements have applied. Knives are out for Cable, whose dreary leadership is being blamed across all sections of the party. So what has Vince told Politico is his New Year’s resolution?

“To work less and sleep more.”

That should do it… does he even want the job?

December 28, 2017 at 11:08 am



Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

