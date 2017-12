Remainers have defaced a Christmas tree with EU flags in a Scrooge-like protest against both Brexit and festive good cheer. The unwanted decorations appeared on the tree in Romford town centre on Christmas Day. An EU flag was also pinned to the door of the council offices. Tory MP Andrew Rosindell suggested hard leftists were to blame. Peace on earth and goodwill to all men, so long as you didn’t vote Leave…