Laura Pidcock must be full of festive cheer – the top Corbynista has u-turned on her previous vow not to hang out with Tories and confirmed she is now “friendly” to Tory MPs because she considers them to be humans. How generous of her.

“I am very friendly, I sit on a justice select committee with Tories, I ask them to sign letters, EDMs [early day motions]; I’m very friendly with Conservatives because they are humans.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…