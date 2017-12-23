Saturday Seven Up

This week 177,258 visitors visited 639,773 times viewing 1,015,027 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Twinings Distance Themselves From Poundland’s Teabagging Elf
- Damian Green Resigns
- Diane Forgets She Backed Second Referendum
- Another Labour MP Says They Can’t Be Friends With a Tory
- Vaz Investigation “Suspended For Medical Reasons”
- Khan Breaks Another Election Promise
- CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption”
