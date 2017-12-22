Top Ten Sweary MPs

According to the geeks at PoliMonitor Jess Phillips is the most foul-mouthed MP on Twitter:

Jess Phillips (Labour) 39 Angus MacNeil (SNP) 28 Mike Gapes (Labour) 16 Jonathan Reynolds (Labour) 12 Dr Philippa Witford (SNP) 9 Andrew Gwynne (Labour) 9 Dawn Butler (Labour) 9 Chris Bryant (Labour) 8 Stella Creasy (Labour) 7 Robert Syms (Conservative) 7

The SNP manage disproportionately to get 2 entries into the top 10, Robert Syms holds up the Tory end (just) in tenth place behind everyone’s favourite bit of posh profanity, Stella Creasy. The LibDems are nowhere to be seen. What does this tell us?