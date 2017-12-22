There’ll Be Bonging This Christmas

Good news; from tomorrow until New Year’s Day Big Ben’s bonging will be heard across SW1. That means the New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be set off from the London Eye as normal on the bong. Despite Brexit…

December 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm



Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

