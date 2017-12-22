Olney Charged Taxpayer £2,000 For Party Political Letters

Sarah Olney has been found guilty of breaching the Members’ Code of Conduct after the Standards Commissioner ruled she spent nearly £2,000 of taxpayers’ money on letters which solicited donations to the LibDems. Olney billed voters £1,941.63 to send over 3,000 of her constituents letters which told them to visit a website which was “explicitly published and promoted by the party and on which financial support for the party was solicited”. She has apologised and agreed to reimburse the taxpayer. Worth remembering what the LibDems told us when Guido first reported the story: “This is an utterly spurious allegation without any basis. We are confident this complaint will be rejected at the first opportunity.” Turns out the Standards Commissioner did not agree…