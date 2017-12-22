Chris Pincher and Stephen Crabb Cleared

Attempting to untuck the shirt of a Olympic rower is not a breach of the Tory code of conduct:
“Following media allegations, Chris Pincher referred himself to our Code of Conduct. Following an investigation, a panel headed by an independent QC considered the evidence and has concluded there has not been a breach of the Code of Conduct.”
Tories getting all these out over the Christmas news lull…
UPDATE: Stephen Crabb also off the hook. A Conservative Party spokesman said:
“Following an investigation, a panel headed by an independent QC has concluded that Mr. Crabb’s behaviour did not constitute harassment. However, it found that his behaviour in this matter was inappropriate and fell short of the standards the Party expects.
“The Party Chairman has reminded Mr. Crabb of the need to adhere to the spirit and letter of the Code of Conduct at all times. He accepted this unreservedly and has made a full apology.”