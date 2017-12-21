Mark Garnier Cleared

Number 10 say:

“Following allegations of sexual misconduct, the Prime Minister asked the Cabinet Office to look into the behaviour of Mark Garnier MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade. The Cabinet Office’s investigation primarily considered Mr Garnier’s behaviour as a Minister, but also heard evidence from before he was appointed to government. 

The Cabinet Office concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that Mr Garnier’s conduct as a Minister since 2016 had breached the expected standards of behaviour. The Prime Minister’s view is therefore that Mr Garnier did not break the Ministerial Code while holding government office.

“The Cabinet Office also took evidence in relation to an incident that happened before Mr Garnier was a Minister, between Mr Garnier and a member of his parliamentary and constituency staff. The Cabinet Office concluded that there was no dispute about the facts of the incident, but there was a significant difference of interpretation between the parties, and that the member of staff in Mr Garnier’s office was distressed by what had occurred.

“It was not his intention to cause distress, and Mr Garnier has apologised unreservedly to the individual. On that basis the Prime Minister considers that a line should be drawn under the issue.”

Turns out the ministerial code says you can’t lie about porn but you can ask your researcher to buy sex toys…

Tags: ,
People:
December 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Khan Breaks Another Election Promise Khan Breaks Another Election Promise
Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’ Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’
Green Resigns Green Resigns
Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K
Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year” Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year”
Damian Green Report Imminent Damian Green Report Imminent
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn
Labour’s Xmas LOLs Labour’s Xmas LOLs
CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption” CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption”
Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
CBI: Everything is Awesome CBI: Everything is Awesome
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018 Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono