Khan Breaks Another Election Promise

Sadiq Khan’s wasting of money on gimmicks and cronyism sees the Mayor announcing an increase in the Council Tax precept of 5.1%, well ahead of inflation and breaking his promise to “keep the GLA council tax precept down as far as possible”.

By Guido’s count this takes his broken election promises to 7:

TfL fares

Promise: ‘I want to be crystal clear – no ifs, no buts – what you’ll pay if I’m elected Mayor in May 2016 is what you’ll pay at the end of my 4 years in office’ Reality: Daily and weekly caps are rising by an average of 2%, Travelcard season ticket prices are rising by an average of 2%.

Affordable housing

Promise: “Sadiq will set a target for 50 per cent of all new homes in London to be genuinely affordable.” Reality: His new policy is that he hopes to convince developers to voluntarily meet a target of 35% affordable housing.

Police

Promise: 32,000 police officers on London’s streets. Reality: Now only committing enough funds to maintain force’s current strength of 31,000 officers.

Trees

Promise: “plant two million trees by 2020” Reality: “No tree planting has been funded since the beginning of this administration”

Green energy

Promise: Make London run on 100% green energy by 2050. Reality: Sadiq’s team admit they have no idea what the percentage was when he took over, let alone today, because energy generation is apparently now a matter for central government.

Strikes

Promise: “Make sure there are zero days of strikes” Reality: Tube strike travel chaos aplenty in his first year.

7 broken manifesto promises in his first year in office…