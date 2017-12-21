Khan Breaks Another Election Promise

Sadiq Khan’s wasting of money on gimmicks and cronyism sees the Mayor announcing an increase in the Council Tax precept of 5.1%, well ahead of inflation and breaking his promise to “keep the GLA council tax precept down as far as possible”.

By Guido’s count this takes his broken election promises to 7:

TfL fares

Promise: ‘I want to be crystal clear – no ifs, no buts – what you’ll pay if I’m elected Mayor in May 2016 is what you’ll pay at the end of my 4 years in office’

Reality: Daily and weekly caps are rising by an average of 2%, Travelcard season ticket prices are rising by an average of 2%.

Affordable housing

Promise: “Sadiq will set a target for 50 per cent of all new homes in London to be genuinely affordable.”

Reality: His new policy is that he hopes to convince developers to voluntarily meet a target of 35% affordable housing.

Police

Promise: 32,000 police officers on London’s streets.

Reality: Now only committing enough funds to maintain force’s current strength of 31,000 officers.

Trees

Promise: “plant two million trees by 2020”

Reality: “No tree planting has been funded since the beginning of this administration”

Green energy

Promise: Make London run on 100% green energy by 2050.

Reality: Sadiq’s team admit they have no idea what the percentage was when he took over, let alone today, because energy generation is apparently now a matter for central government.

Strikes

Promise: “Make sure there are zero days of strikes”

Reality: Tube strike travel chaos aplenty in his first year.

7 broken manifesto promises in his first year in office…

Tags:
People:
December 21, 2017 at 10:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Khan Breaks Another Election Promise Khan Breaks Another Election Promise
Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’ Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’
Green Resigns Green Resigns
Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K
Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year” Olney’s Remain Trolls Wish Zac a “Cancerous New Year”
Damian Green Report Imminent Damian Green Report Imminent
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn
Labour’s Xmas LOLs Labour’s Xmas LOLs
CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption” CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption”
Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
CBI: Everything is Awesome CBI: Everything is Awesome
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018 Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono