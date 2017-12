The UK is officially the best country in the world to do business. Despite Brexit…

Forbes says that after the Leave vote “predictions swirled that the British economy would collapse”, yet “the economy as a whole has held up relatively well” and “Britain’s business climate remains attractive. The UK ranks first for the first time in Forbes’ 12th annual survey of the Best Countries for Business”. We were fifth last year and have never come top before. Look forward to the FT write up of this one…