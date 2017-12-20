PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to The Prime Minister

Q1 Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 20 December.

Q2 Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Lagan Valley)

Q3 Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde)

Q4 Sir Paul Beresford (Mole Valley)

Q5 Clive Efford (Eltham)

Q6 Laura Pidcock (North West Durham)

Q7 Mr Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)

Q8 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Q9 Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Q10 Lucy Powell (Manchester Central)

Q11 Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Q12 Scott Mann (North Cornwall)

Q13 Graham P Jones (Hyndburn)

Q14 Mims Davies (Eastleigh)

Q15 Bill Esterson (Sefton Central)

Last PMQs of the year…

Tags:
December 20, 2017 at 11:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners
Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395% MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight
Arms Folded in Unity Arms Folded in Unity
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant” Labour Reckon Civil Service Think Their Disarmament Plan is “Brilliant”
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch