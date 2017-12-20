Labour Vote Against Stamp Duty Cut They Backed In Manifesto

Labour MPs have voted against the proposed cut in stamp duty, despite backing it in their manifesto just six months ago. Overall, 228 Labour MPs voted against the second reading of the Finance Bill which includes the tax cut first outlined in the Budget. Shadow Treasury minister Jonathan Reynolds admitted this “was a Labour policy included in our manifesto for the June 2017 general election”, yet Labour MPs queued up to oppose the tax cut: Alison McGovern said “it is simply the wrong policy priority’”, Grahame Morris whinged:legitimate concerns have been expressed about the stamp duty proposals, which are feared to be the wrong solution”. And Stella Creasy said the stamp duty cut would: “do little for [her] constituents.” Student fees, stamp duty – is there anything Labour told voters at the election that still stands?

Tags: , ,
People:
December 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Damian Green Report Imminent Damian Green Report Imminent
UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit UK Best Country for Business #DespiteBrexit
Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn
Labour’s Xmas LOLs Labour’s Xmas LOLs
CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption” CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption”
Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
CBI: Everything is Awesome CBI: Everything is Awesome
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018 Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers
Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation
Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’