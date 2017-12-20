Harassment Complainant Blasts Corbyn

@jeremycorbyn is “utterly determined all Labour Party events should be a safe place for women to go to.” That is why he promoted Kelvin Hopkins to the Shadow Cabinet in full knowledge of my complaint.https://t.co/VbGHvJ30g1 — Ava Etemadzadeh (@avaet0890) 19 December 2017

This is how Jeremy Corbyn’s self-serving interview with Grazia magazine went down with sexual harassment complainant Ava Etemadzadeh. Corbyn pushed his classic ‘not taking sides’ ploy to the limit when he said:

“We support the people making them as well as the people being alleged against.”

You couldn’t make it up…

Corbyn’s latest glossy interview – following his GQ sit-down earlier this month – has been something of a self-own. The Labour leader was branded presumptuous for repeating his suggestion that he’ll be Prime Minister by Christmas 2018 (he already said he’d be in Downing Street by Christmas this year). Thought he was supposed to be humble…