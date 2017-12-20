Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K

Press regulator Impress has ruled that The Canary misled its readers with its story claiming Laura Kuenssberg was “listed as a speaker at Tory conference”. The story was BS and part of the left’s sad attempts to smear Laura K as biased. A correction on The Canary’s website this afternoon admits:

In the headline of an article first published at noon on 27 September 2017 The Canary stated “We need to talk about Laura Kuenssberg. She’s listed as a speaker at the Tory Party conference”. In fact, as the remainder of the article made clear, Laura Kuenssberg had only been invited to speak at a fringe event. In misrepresenting those facts and in failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure accuracy prior to publication, The Canary breached the IMPRESS Standards Code. An updated version of the article, that was released at 16:50 on 27 September 2017, also breached the Code because it did not correct this significant inaccuracy with due prominence.

They even tried to get away without giving their correction due prominence, before Impress called them out on it. Embarrassing… 

December 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm



Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

