Labour’s Xmas LOLs

Nice to see Labour MPs making a bit more of an effort with their Christmas cards this year. Guess who the card on the right is from? Meanwhile, a cheeky offering from Labour Chief Whip Nick Brown (left). Godless…
Emma Dent Coad:
“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”