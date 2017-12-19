What are @HackneyAbbott‘s hopes and fears for 2018? She tells #newsnight Labour will move decisively ahead of the Tories in the opinion polls and there may well be a general election pic.twitter.com/5oelGuyJ8n — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) December 18, 2017

Corbynista predictions for the New Year: Diane Abbott says Labour will move “decisively” ahead in the opinion polls in 2018. No sign of it so far – Labour’s inability to move ahead has kept some Tories going over the last few months.

Meanwhile Corbyn tells Grazia “there will probably be another election in the next 12 months” and he “will probably win. I’m ready to be Prime Minister tomorrow”. Jezza previously said he’d be PM by this Christmas. Six days to keep his original promise…