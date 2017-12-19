Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female

Always a highlight of the festive period: Iain Dale’s annual list of his 200 favourite tweeters. Unless you’re a woman, it turns out…

Just 35, or 17.5%, of the 200 accounts on the list are women. Remove the corporate news feeds and it’s not much better, just 23% female.

Of the 10 new print journalists on the list, 100% are men. And all of the five new online journalists are blokes too. 10 out of 12 of the new politics entries are male.

Surely there was space on the list for some more of the many great ladies of the Lobby?

