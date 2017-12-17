Watson Says Second Referendum Possible An Hour After Diane Rules It Out

Jeremy Corbyn, three weeks ago: Doesn’t rule out second referendum
Diane Abbott, two weeks ago: Backs second referendum
Diane Abbott, today: Rules out second referendum
Tom Watson, today: Doesn’t rule out second referendum
Got that?
Jeremy Corbyn, three weeks ago: Doesn’t rule out second referendum
Diane Abbott, two weeks ago: Backs second referendum
Diane Abbott, today: Rules out second referendum
Tom Watson, today: Doesn’t rule out second referendum
Got that?
Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…
“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!”