Another Labour MP Says They Can’t Be Friends With a Tory

“Could you have a Conservative as a friend?”
“No.”
Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who has a cat called Marx and a dog called Corbyn, tells Pienaar he can’t be friends with a Tory. Labour really spoiling us with the calibre of their new intake.
UPDATE: Tory MP Andrew Percy doesn’t want to be Mike’s friend anyway:
“This is yet another deeply worrying example of the divisive hate at the heart of Corbyn’s Labour Party. Politics works best when people can reach out beyond party lines and form friendships. The increasingly tribal nature of Labour MPs is what is helping to fuel the hate and personal attacks we have seen in British politics of late.”