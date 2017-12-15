Labour Activist’s “Bomb Scare” Threat Against Tory Dinner

A hard left Labour activist forced the cancellation of a Conservative Association dinner with the threat of “bomb scares”.  Peter Ward, who previously worked as an aide to former Batley and Spen Labour MP Mike Wood, made the sick warning on social media. Ward wrote:

“Sounds like a good night for bomb scares. What about contacting the firms who supply this catering outfit? Lots of scope for a fun event.”

The threat was one in a series which led to the cancellation of the Dewsbury County Conservative Association dinner, due to be held at the National Coal Mining Museum in March. The owner of the catering firm involved said police were forced to patrol his premises and home following a wave of vile hard left intimidation. Guido has contacted the Labour Party for comment. Will Labour take action against their bomb scare activist? 

Tags:
People:
December 15, 2017 at 11:23 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers
Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation
Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’
Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up
Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party
Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each
Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election
Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision
Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director
Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal
Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank
Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza
Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News
Corbyn Launches Labour Muslim Group Headed By “Israel Has No Right to Exist” Activist Corbyn Launches Labour Muslim Group Headed By “Israel Has No Right to Exist” Activist
Clive Lewis Investigation Dropped Clive Lewis Investigation Dropped
Tories Take Poll Lead Tories Take Poll Lead
Cult of Corbyn – Christmas Edition Cult of Corbyn – Christmas Edition
McDonnell’s Socialism (With Diagram) McDonnell’s Socialism (With Diagram)