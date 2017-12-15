Labour Activist’s “Bomb Scare” Threat Against Tory Dinner

A hard left Labour activist forced the cancellation of a Conservative Association dinner with the threat of “bomb scares”. Peter Ward, who previously worked as an aide to former Batley and Spen Labour MP Mike Wood, made the sick warning on social media. Ward wrote:

“Sounds like a good night for bomb scares. What about contacting the firms who supply this catering outfit? Lots of scope for a fun event.”

The threat was one in a series which led to the cancellation of the Dewsbury County Conservative Association dinner, due to be held at the National Coal Mining Museum in March. The owner of the catering firm involved said police were forced to patrol his premises and home following a wave of vile hard left intimidation. Guido has contacted the Labour Party for comment. Will Labour take action against their bomb scare activist?