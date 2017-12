EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of #Brexit talks. Congratulations PM @theresa_may — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 15 December 2017

EU leaders have agreed Brexit negotiations can move on to the second phase after they agreed “sufficient progress” was reached. European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted his “congratulations” to Theresa May. The phase two talks concern a trade deal and the framework for the ‘future relationship’. All eyes on the “end state” Cabinet meeting…