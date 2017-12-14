Williamson Attacks MSM for ‘Ignoring’ Prize He Didn’t Know About

Corbynistas have been in meltdown over the past week claiming that mainstream media outlets conspired to ignore a peace prize won by Jeremy Corbyn in September. Top Corbynista Chris Williamson today claimed there was a “blackout” on the news. Williamson was forced to admit that he didn’t actually know Corbyn had won the obscure award until last week – Labour and Corbyn’s team hadn’t publicised it.

Williamson also admitted he didn’t publicise news of the award himself despite his substantial social media presence. The prize, which is named for a former IRA commander, is so left-field it isn’t regularly reported anyway (UK papers have mentioned it twice since 1992). Corbynistas really need to choose their battles…

Tags:
People: /
December 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’
Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up
Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party
Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each
Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election
Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision
Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director
Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal
Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank
Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza
Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News
Corbyn Launches Labour Muslim Group Headed By “Israel Has No Right to Exist” Activist Corbyn Launches Labour Muslim Group Headed By “Israel Has No Right to Exist” Activist
Clive Lewis Investigation Dropped Clive Lewis Investigation Dropped
Tories Take Poll Lead Tories Take Poll Lead
Cult of Corbyn – Christmas Edition Cult of Corbyn – Christmas Edition
McDonnell’s Socialism (With Diagram) McDonnell’s Socialism (With Diagram)
Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle
UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business
Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser