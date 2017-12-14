Open Britain Spinning About Trade Deals

Everyone knows Fox cannot sign trade deals until we leave the EU. Do Open Britain think the public are stupid?

Tags: ,
People:
December 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’
Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each
Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal Juncker Facing Criminal Probe After Spy Scandal
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank
Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza Brussels Booze-Up Bonanza
Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News Labour Peddle More Animal Sentience Fake News
Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle
UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business UK Number One Developed Economy For New Business
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers
WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said
Senior Brexiteers Back Deal Senior Brexiteers Back Deal
Deal Done: Read in Full Deal Done: Read in Full
Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal
Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions