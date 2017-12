Is this the least appealing Christmas hamper of all time? Socialist rag the Morning Star is flogging a “Christmas bundle” for a mere £150, well within the budget of all middle class Corbynistas. It doesn’t even come with any booze.

You do get some mind-numbingly boring books, a red star lapel badge, and best of all, a torch key ring to “light the way to socialism”. The perfect present for someone you hate this Christmas…