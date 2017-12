Jeremy Corbyn was heckled last night at the Jewish Labour Movement’s Chanukah Party and was called a “liar” during a speech in which he claimed there is “zero tolerance” of anti-Semitism in Labour. Another heckler shouted “what about Ken?” and “you hate us” as Corbyn addressed the room. According to the Jewish Chronicle, JLM’s parliamentary chair Luciana Berger was unable to attend. Corbyn at least made an effort, he usually has appointment clashes when it comes to Jewish/Israeli events…