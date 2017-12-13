PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Mrs Cheryl Gillan (Chesham and Amersham) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 13 December.
Q2 Mrs Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire)
Q3 Mike Hill (Hartlepool)
Q4 Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
Q5 Julian Knight (Solihull)
Q6 Gareth Snell (Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Q7 Robert Jenrick (Newark)
Q8 Alex Norris (Nottingham North)
Q9 Caroline Flint (Don Valley)
Q10 Mr Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield)
Q11 Stephen Timms (East Ham)
Q12 Rishi Sunak (Richmond (Yorks)
Q13 Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South)
Q14 Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West)
Q15 Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham)
Comments in the comments…