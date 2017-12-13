Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision

Labour has delayed making a decision about Kelvin Hopkins until next January at the earliest, putting its Pestminster investigation into him onto the back-burner. The former Shadow Culture Secretary lost the Labour whip in November after allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages and made inappropriate physical contact at a student event. Worth remembering that complainant Ava Etemadzadeh’s original allegation about Hopkins was made to the Labour whips’ office back in 2015. Those involved in the case were told to wait by their phones today for the outcome – only to be told it will be delayed…

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  'Exit From Brexit Dinner'…

"Remainians, Remoaners, I don't care what the label is, I'm proud. It's fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!" 

