The latest poll from YouGov has the Tories squeaking ahead 42% to 41%. This is the latest in a trend which has seen the Labour lead evaporate over the summer. This is despite the noisy ups and downs of the Brexit negotiations – it is almost as if the public is ignoring Brexit shenanigans. The public now has May just ahead of “Don’t Know” as Prime Minister at 37% to 35%. Corbyn trails “Don’t Know” by 7% points. Imagine if the Tories had a leader who connected with voters…